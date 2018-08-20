GALLERY: 2018 MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet

The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards aired live from New York City's Radio City Music Hall Monday night (August 20). Some of your favorite stars including the Backstreet Boys, Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, Liam Payne, Shawn Mendes, and many more walked the red carpet.

Below, check out all of our favorite looks from the #VMAs:

Jennifer Lopez

Shawn Mendes

Bebe Rexha

Logic

Iggy Azalea

Aerosmith

Camila Cabello

Liam Payne

Cardi B

Nicki Minaj

Backstreet Boys

Brendon Urie (Panic! At The Disco)

Travis Scott

Lauv

