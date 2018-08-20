GALLERY: 2018 MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet
Who had your favorite look of the night at the #VMAs?
The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards aired live from New York City's Radio City Music Hall Monday night (August 20). Some of your favorite stars including the Backstreet Boys, Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, Liam Payne, Shawn Mendes, and many more walked the red carpet.
Below, check out all of our favorite looks from the #VMAs:
Jennifer Lopez
Shawn Mendes
Bebe Rexha
Logic
Iggy Azalea
Aerosmith
Camila Cabello
Liam Payne
Cardi B
Nicki Minaj
Backstreet Boys
Brendon Urie (Panic! At The Disco)
Travis Scott
Lauv
All photos sourced from Getty Images.