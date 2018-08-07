Lauv Takes "I Like Me Better" to 'The Tonight Show'

Lauv took the stage on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday night (August 7). The musician performed his top 40 hit, "I Like Me Better," for Jimmy Fallon's live audience.

"I Like Me Better" is featured on the 23-year-old's latest project, I met you when I was 18 (The Playlist). The project was released as Lauv's debut LP which was first introduced in 2017.

"Played @FallonTonight then spent the night with some of my best friends discussing life and growing up and I couldn't be more thankful to be a live thank you goodnight xoxo," Lauv shared to Twitter.

Watch Lauv perform "I Like Me Better" below.