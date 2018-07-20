Meghan Trainor Releases Empowering New Song, "Treat Myself"

It's time to give a hand for Meghan Trainor because she has unveiled a new song titled, "Treat Myself." It will be featured on the pop star's upcoming third studio album due out August 31.

"Treat Myself" follows the release of Trainor's "Let You Be Right," "Can't Dance," "All The Ways," and the lead single, "No Excuses." The 24-year-old's latest was co-written by her brother, Ryan Trainor, along with Tobias Jesso Jr., and Andrew Wells.

While the song shares an empowering message, "Treat Myself," is now the soundtrack to Target's 'Back To School' campaign. Fans of Trainor will begin to see the online promos and commercials starting July 22.

Listen to Meghan Trainor's "Treat Myself" below.