Lighter Side: Denim Underwear for $400!!
April 1, 2019
Have you seen this? Its denim underwear and it costs almost $400!! Uh. Not sure if these would be comfy nor worth that much money.
Oh, and they’re almost $400.— The Social (@TheSocialCTV) March 28, 2019
Carrie Underwood’s son has a new nickname for her and its pretty funny/cute. “Carefree Underwear” LOL
My own kid just called me “Carefree Underwear.” This is basically elementary school all over again.— Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) March 31, 2019