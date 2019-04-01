Lighter Side: Denim Underwear for $400!!

April 1, 2019

 

Have you seen this? Its denim underwear and it costs almost $400!! Uh. Not sure if these would be comfy nor worth that much money.

 

Carrie Underwood’s son has a new nickname for her and its pretty funny/cute. “Carefree Underwear” LOL

lighter side