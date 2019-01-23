Lighter Side: Gender Reveal Lasagna?!

Today is National Pie Day! YUUUM! What’s your favorite pie? Gary’s favorite pie is Lemon Meringue,

Christine’s is Key Lime Pie and Steph the Producer’s is Apple Pie with a side of milk!

There’s a new way to do a gender reveal and we’re trying to figure out if we like this or not. Villa Italian Kitchen is now doing gender reveal lasagnas!! For $140 you can buy a pink or blue gender reveal lasagna. Oh gosh all this food is making me hungry!

Lasagna is the gross new way to reveal your baby's gender https://t.co/TbmARELfsk pic.twitter.com/9d1vIy0JiM — New York Post (@nypost) January 22, 2019

Your dream job might be closer than you think! Oscar Meyer is hiring to drive their wienermobile across the country! Here are some of the qualifications, applicants should have a BA or BS preferably in public relations, journalism, communications, advertising or marketing.” If you speak more than one language that is also a plus!