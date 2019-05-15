Lighter Side: It's National Chocolate Chip Day!
May 15, 2019
Today is National Chocolate Chip day! The best ingredient ever!
IT'S NATIONAL CHOCOLATE CHIP DAY! You don't have to limit today to just cookies; enjoy chocolate chips in all their forms today! ------ pic.twitter.com/cuWB8TDQ2b— WTOL 11 (@WTOL11Toledo) May 15, 2019
Apparently, one million dollars is no longer considered rich. According to a survey, the amount to be considered rich is about $2.3 million. That is more than 20 times the actual median net worth of U.S. households.
Rich is relative https://t.co/DiOavMXcxS— Bloomberg (@business) May 13, 2019
The three sexiest American accents are:
Texas
Boston
New York
Do you agree?
HEY Y'ALL! These were voted the top 3 sexiest American accents.— Good Morning America (@GMA) May 15, 2019
Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/52hoIzkOWh