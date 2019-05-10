Lighter Side: Man Gets Fined $500 A Day For Excessively Growing His Grass
May 10, 2019
A Florida Man was out of town, settling his mother’s estate, but the guy he hired to cut his lawn had died. So the city fined him $500 a day for excessively long grass. The bill came out to $30,000!!
While this guy was out of town, settling his mother's estate, the man he hired to cut his lawn died. The city fined him $500 a day for excessively long grass without telling him. Now it wants to settle the bill by taking his house. via @brianmdoherty https://t.co/eHcpwcpkDw— Jacob Sullum (@jacobsullum) May 8, 2019