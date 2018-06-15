Lighter Side of the News 6/15: Gifts Dad Wants For Father's Day

Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today's highlights!

As we celebrate Father's Day this weekend, there are some skills the modern dad needs to know in 2018 such as setting up WiFi, setting up Netflix accounts, how to work the video game console, building Ikea furniture, and teaching kids how to host a YouTube show.

And the average dad expects the kids to spend about $27 on his gift. The top things they want are a nice dinner, a bottle of booze, a watch, tickets to sports games, and of course, beer.



Target is removing the "baby daddy" Father's Day cards... there were complaints about them being offensive.

A gym in NYC is offering a new workout where you get electric shocks while you exercise. They say the shocks help activate and stimulate muscles. You wear a special suit. It's basically electronic muscle stimulation technology, which has been around for years.

A woman in Florida owns a weight loss clinic called Dr. Drop It Like It's Hot... but it turns out she was performing procedures and prescribing drugs without a license.

A minor league baseball team in New York is committed naming itself the Staten Island Pizza Rats... it was the winning name in the contest to name the team.

A guy in Gainesville, FL called the cops and asked if they wouldn't mind coming to test the drugs he bought to make sure it was pure meth. They said of course we will test it for you... and guess what! He got arrested! LOL!

