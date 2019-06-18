The Lighter Side: Where CT Ranks For Best Road Trips

What a "New Yorker" pizza looks like in Japan! Plus, road trippin' in CT -- where do we rank? More in today's Lighter Side!

Other countries view Americans as exessive as far as food goes... everything is huge! So Japan came out with a "New Yorker" pizza. It's an extra large 16 inch pizza with over 2 lbs of cheese.

In Japan, Domino's new pizza has over two pounds of cheese:https://t.co/OtFwUleu52 pic.twitter.com/lKNUE60AP4 — Kotaku (@Kotaku) June 12, 2019

There's a new bikini designed to look like hands are holding your boobs, LOL. It's $326.

Sexy hands bikini makes it look like you're sunbathing topless https://t.co/FiFrtCfWtV pic.twitter.com/cUy2rllEW9 — Daily Star (@Daily_Star) June 17, 2019

Connecticut made the bottom ten of another list... SMH. We're one of the worst states for summer road trips in 2019.