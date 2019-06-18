Photo: iStock/Getty Images Plus

The Lighter Side: Where CT Ranks For Best Road Trips

June 18, 2019
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Lighter Side of the News
Shows

What a "New Yorker" pizza looks like in Japan! Plus, road trippin' in CT -- where do we rank? More in today's Lighter Side! 

Other countries view Americans as exessive as far as food goes... everything is huge! So Japan came out with a "New Yorker" pizza. It's an extra large 16 inch pizza with over 2 lbs of cheese. 

There's a new bikini designed to look like hands are holding your boobs, LOL. It's $326.

Connecticut made the bottom ten of another list... SMH. We're one of the worst states for summer road trips in 2019. 

 

 

 

Tags: 
the lighter side