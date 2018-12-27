Adam Lambert Brought Cher To Tears At Kennedy Center Honors

This year's Kennedy Center honorees ran the gamut of genres saluting the lifetime achievements of Cher, country star Reba McEntire, jazz musician Wayne Shorter, composer Philip Glass, and the co-creators of smash musical, Hamilton. The ceremony went down in early December, but was televised last night (December 26) on CBS.

Kelly Clarkson showed off her country side, paying tribute to Reba with a fancy version of 'Fancy.'

Video of Kelly Clarkson Celebrates Reba McEntire With A Powerful Rendition Of &quot;Fancy&quot;

Country trio Lady Antebellum also did Reba proud!

Video of Lady Antebellum&#039;s Renditions Of &quot;Is There Life Out There&quot; And &quot;The Greatest Man I Never Knew&quot;

If you still aren't able to get your hands on those highly coveted Hamilton tickets, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Alex Lacamoire, and Christopher Jackson were there to give us a little taste of what we're missing!

Video of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Alex Lacamoire, And Christopher Jackson Rekindle Their Hamilton Magic With &quot;One

And the original cast also performed "The Schuyler Sisters!"

Video of Original Hamilton Cast Members Perform &quot;The Schuyler Sisters&quot;

Hopefully you watched until the end because Adam Lambert brought everyone to their feet for a standing ovation as he honored Cher (and moved her to tears!) with his stunning rendition of her 1999 smash, "Believe."

Video of This Beautiful Rendition Of Cher&#039;s &quot;Believe&quot; Is Adam Lambert&#039;s Gift To Us All

THEN! '80s queen, Cyndi Lauper, totally surprised Cher!

Video of Eighties Icon Cyndi Lauper Gets Everyone On Their Feet With Cher&#039;s &quot;If I Could Turn Back Time&quot;

Cyndi and Adam joined forces to close out the show with 'I Got You Babe' and it was adorable!

Video of Cher&#039;s &quot;I Got You Babe&quot; Lifts Crowd Thanks To Adam Lambert And Cyndi Lauper

Congratulations to all of the 2018 honorees!