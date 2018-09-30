OMG! Ed Sheeran Was At A Bar In Branford!

And now you're salty you stayed in that night!

September 30, 2018
Lisa Gold
5/26/2018 - Ed Sheeran performs during the first day of BBC Radio 1's Biggest Weekend at Singleton Park, Swansea.

© Press Association

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Music

Imagine you're just out with your squad, enjoying a Friday night in Branford when in walks superstar, Ed Sheeran! No, seriously. He had a night off from his Divide Tour and this was a thing that actually happened! 

Our friends at NBC Connecticut reported that the 'Perfect' singer and his fiancee Cherry Seaborn were there with a local wedding party around midnight. 

The owner of the bar says while guests respected his privacy and personal space, he graciously took photos with anyone who asked. Aww! 

His cats, however, weren't in attendance. 

-Lisa Gold, 96.5 TIC

Follow 96.5 TIC on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @965tic!
Follow Lisa Gold on Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat @violetfeline! 

 

Tags: 
Ed Sheeran