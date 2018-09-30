OMG! Ed Sheeran Was At A Bar In Branford!

Imagine you're just out with your squad, enjoying a Friday night in Branford when in walks superstar, Ed Sheeran! No, seriously. He had a night off from his Divide Tour and this was a thing that actually happened!

Our friends at NBC Connecticut reported that the 'Perfect' singer and his fiancee Cherry Seaborn were there with a local wedding party around midnight.

Cafe owner Maeve Sullivan said that Ed Sheeran appeared without notice with his fiance, a local wedding's bride and groom and about 40 other people late Friday night. https://t.co/MzDEXY1ODz — NBC Connecticut (@NBCConnecticut) September 30, 2018

The owner of the bar says while guests respected his privacy and personal space, he graciously took photos with anyone who asked. Aww!

His cats, however, weren't in attendance.

