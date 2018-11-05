Want To Vote But Need A Ride? Here's Your Guide!

The midterm elections are finally here tomorrow (11/6)!

Do you have a plan to vote? Are you going before work? After work? You can totally just skip work -- it's THAT important!

Maybe you want to vote, but need a ride. There are tons of ways to get a ride to the polls!

Most towns/cities have volunteers ready to provide rides--FREE of charge--to anyone who requests one. (Contact your Town/City Hall's Registrar of Voters or your Democratic or Republican Town Committee for info - they can provide contact information specific to your community.)

Or use a ride share app! While they aren't free, Uber, Lyft, and even Lime Bike are offering discounts for Election Day rides.

Your vote is what drives democracy forward. Learn where your local polling place is and get there with a discounted ride: https://t.co/A0l641s5IE pic.twitter.com/7K1h7hWQKg — Uber (@Uber) November 5, 2018

November 6, all Lyft rides to the polls are 50% off. Let’s get your voice heard. Get your promo code: https://t.co/jncLkkl8yn #TheRidetoVote pic.twitter.com/uc4z71ujiQ — Lyft (@lyft) November 5, 2018

On November 6th, all of our U.S. riders will receive an email reminder with Lime’s free ride code and supplemental details from https://t.co/Y11JdzC4nM and I am a voter. #CitrusGotReal #BeAVoter — Lime (@limebike) October 25, 2018

Now get out and make your voice heard... do it for your 'I Voted Today' sticker selfie game for the 'Gram! And you know, democracy.