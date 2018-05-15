What Do You Hear: Yanny or Laurel?

It's the dress all over again!

May 15, 2018
Lisa Gold

Photo via Dreamstime

We still haven't forgotten "The Great Dress Debate of 2015" when the internet was firmly divided into two "what color is it" camps. 

Welp, here we are again. Only this time it's a sound; a weird bot saying a word. 

The words "Yanny" and "Laurel" sound nothing alike, however this bot voice--which first appeared on Reddit--is fooling us all!



Some clearly hear "Yanny" while others hear "Laurel." 

I'm #TeamYanny! 

What do you think? 

--Lisa Gold, 96.5 TIC 

 

