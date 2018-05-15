We still haven't forgotten "The Great Dress Debate of 2015" when the internet was firmly divided into two "what color is it" camps.



Welp, here we are again. Only this time it's a sound; a weird bot saying a word.

The words "Yanny" and "Laurel" sound nothing alike, however this bot voice--which first appeared on Reddit--is fooling us all!

What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel pic.twitter.com/jvHhCbMc8I — Cloe Feldman (@CloeCouture) May 15, 2018

Some clearly hear "Yanny" while others hear "Laurel."

I'm #TeamYanny!

What do you think?

--Lisa Gold, 96.5 TIC