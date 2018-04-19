Photo via Dreamstime

You Can Totally Eat Your Plate Now!

Wait, what?

Move over, bread bowl! A company in Poland has introduced biodegradable plates made from wheat bran! So not only are they biodegradable, but you can also eat them! Yup, they're totally edible!

Now you don't have to worry about doing the dishes... but without using awful styrofoam or plastic! 

Oh, and bonus! If you forget to bring your lunch you're in luck if you have a stash of these plates handy at work!

