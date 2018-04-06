Science Cracks the Code: This is What a Good Dancer Looks Like

Whether you’re the next Michael Jackson or someone whose dancing prowess is limited to the instructions of the Cha Cha Slide, you’ve probably found yourself wondering what makes someone a “good dancer” at some point in time, right?

Good. Because you’re about to find out what a good dancer looks like … and also what a bad dancer looks like.

In a new study published in Scientific Reports, a team of researchers at Northumbria University asked a group of college women to dance to a Robbie Williams Song (because the UK). Using motion-capture technology, the researchers turned the women’s dance moves into digital avatars, asking both men and women to critique each avatar’s moves (via Vice).

The result? Swinging hips and asymmetrical arm and leg movements were deemed “sexiest.” We realize that’s incredibly difficult to envision and actually sounds like a WILD dance, so watch the below video to see the “best” dancer. You won't regret it.

In case you were wondering, this was the “worst” dancer. Equally hilarious.

As for the guys, a similar study was conducted, finding that a good male dancer really likes to move his upper body—especially his neck and torso—which is a sign of muscularity.

Which brings us to our next point. The researchers believe that the hip movements in “good” female dancers signal fertility, which leads scientists to believe that dancing serves a biological purpose: to find a mate.

The moral of the story? If you’re trying to brush up on your mating dance, take note: It’s all in the hips. And torso (guys). And asymmetrical limbs (women).