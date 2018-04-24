Twenty One Pilots Fans May Have Uncovered the Next Album’s Release Date

Last July, the Skeleton Clique (AKA Twenty One Pilots fans) thought Twenty One Pilots' Twitter page was teasing something huge, and it seems like they’ve been hard at work to crack the code ever since.

Literally. Fans have been finding what they see as clues hidden in the lyrics of Blurryface songs and chasing down other leads to come up with a new theory: that a TOP album is going to drop this year.

AltPress gathered all of this intel, and we’re relaying some of the most important information to you.

Over the weekend, the Skeleton Clique’s Instagram story tagged a @sarajsfish, whose below post is captioned with a sequence of 5 dots followed by 1 single dot, leading fans to believe a new song could be coming May 1.

•••••.• A post shared by sara fish (@sarajsfish) on Apr 22, 2018 at 8:42pm PDT

The second big theory? The band’s next album might be set for a July 13 release. How could one possibly know this, you ask? According to the same AltPress article, fans realized that searching select keywords on the Twenty One Pilots website yielded the below results. (Pay close attention to the last one.)

So Not Sure If People Have Seen This But If You Search Friday On TOP Website, This Comes Up @AltPress @twentyonepilots @joshuadun #TylerJoseph pic.twitter.com/x5yQzsWFGR — Carlos herrera (@Carlosrafael182) April 23, 2018

We can’t be too sure, but the Skeleton Clique may or may not be on to something.

The AltPress investigation is way more involved than this, and you can catch every last detail of their sleuthing here.