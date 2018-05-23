WATCH: Alice Merton Performs “No Roots” on ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’

Alice Merton stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden last night (May 9) to perform her hit single, “No Roots.”

The song, which was originally released on her debut album of the same name back in February 2017, has cemented Merton as one of alternative’s current female powerhouses. See the below performance as proof.

Merton is currently touring her way through the US through mid-June, and you can follow her stops here.