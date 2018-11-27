Ariana Grande, Halsey, And Little Mix Standing Up For Each Other On Twitter Is Our Favorite

Real recognizes real.

In case you missed it over the Thanksgiving break, while we were face-deep in stuffing and yams, Piers Morgan was dishing out hot takes about Little Mix and their latest music video. The British commentator took it to the girl group for the nudity in their "Strip" video, and caught the wrath of Ariana Grande, Ariana's mom Joan Grande, and well, most of Twitter.

Hi Joan, my mother taught me to speak my mind & never be afraid to express honestly held opinion.

Ellen's a hypocrite - and as for Little Mix, I'd just prefer they use their talent to sell records rather than their nudity.

As your own daughter does...! https://t.co/nCQAsIgoVG — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 21, 2018

We're still not sure what Morgan said about Ellen, but we know that Ariana was ready to tag in to take down Piers. The Sweetener singer unleashed a tweetstorm towards the host, and we're still feeling it long after the leftovers.

Ellen is an incredible & kind human being.. I use my talent AND my sexuality all the time because i choose to. women can be sexual AND talented. naked and dignified. it’s OUR choice. -- & we will keep fighting til people understand. i say this w all due respect but thank u, next. https://t.co/wSknRSlJN8 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 21, 2018

keep fighting the fight divas @LittleMix -- your sisters have your back — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 21, 2018

also @piersmorgan, i look forward to the day you realize there are other ways to go about making yourself relevant than to criticize young, beautiful, successful women for everything they do. i think that’ll be a beautiful thing for you and your career or what’s left of it. -- — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 21, 2018

when u do it it’s ok tho right? https://t.co/FJyF24ZlYx — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 21, 2018

thank u fuckin next — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 21, 2018

nah and it ain’t ur girls’ either i can promise u that — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 21, 2018

Boy got bodied, but he'll surely be here to tweet another day. It's a habit of Morgan to invite such things, and the world has gotten in the habit of telling him what's up.

We were so busy celebrating the sweet "thank u, next" slam, that we almost missed Ariana feeling the aftershocks of her tweet battle. "Some of the **** I read on here makes me sick to my stomach" Grande tweeted. "It scares me the way some people think and I don’t like this world a lot of the time. If only we could be more compassionate and gentle with one another. That’d be sick."

Sensing a friend in needed was Halsey, who swooped in with words of comfort and an extra loud "thank u, next" of her own.

ari the world could only dream of being as compassionate and gentle as you. and since ur being, as always, so classy and nice, allow me the honor of telling them to shut the fuck up. — h (@halsey) November 25, 2018

We love it when everyone comes together to support each other, even if it's in the face of the most vile corners of the internet. Shutting down hate, one tweet at a time.