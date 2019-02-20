BDay Girl RiRi: How to Celebrate the Birthday and Style of Rihanna

Anyone can dress up and get gifts for their birthday, it takes a true queen to do it for everyone else's birthday.

Wednesday Rihanna turns 31-years-old, born February 20th in Barbados. It has been an honor to watch the work of Robyn Fenty in the decades since, as she has become one of the best-selling artists of all time, notching 31 top ten hits, and breaking almost any record that has stood in her way. She's a fashion icon, an entrepreneur, a humanitarian, and an actual angel.

Not content to simply celebrate by sharing their favorite pictures and musical moments from the "Work" singer, the internet has elevated RiRi as a way to celebrate all birthdays, for everyone. The new trend of googling "Rihanna" and your own birthday has swept across the web, as a monument to the singer's style, her energy, and absolute ability to be a mood.

By searching for "Rihanna + your birthday", you can find the special Rihanna style that is just for you. It's a way to honor her and get yourself a slice of her savage fierceness for your very own.

google “rihanna” and your birthday and see what u get! pic.twitter.com/acDBTYIj9Q — .・゜゜・------ -- (@LILUZlFLlRT) February 16, 2019

I don't believe in astrology but I do believe in Rihanna birthday fits pic.twitter.com/Fvh5JmouJX — Alison Herman (@aherman2006) February 18, 2019

talking to my therapist about the outfit rihanna was wearing on my birthday in 2015 pic.twitter.com/tfh78mQYNz — crissy (@crissymilazzo) February 18, 2019

i cannot believe #Rihanna blessed me with these looks on my birthday. wow! pic.twitter.com/mU7uq3oyfC — -------- -- -- (@laurmanisneedy) February 19, 2019

So this February 20th pay tribute to Rihanna on her birthday, then go ahead and make it about you. She would want it that way.

As for the music, there has been hints of something new coming soon from the singer, with reports from last year suggesting that it is in the works. She celebrated the three year anniversary of her last album ANTI last month.