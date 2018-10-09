Behind The Scenes At The AMAs: Rita Ora, Khalid, And More Make Their Predictions

The 2018 American Music Awards are here.

The biggest names in music will compete in categories across every genre, and we're too nervous to have an opinion. Will it be Drake or Taylor Swift to take home Artist Of The Year? Is it Cardi B or Camila Cabello who will be crowned the New Artist Of The Year? What will Mariah Carey bring to the stage? Who will pick us up after Twenty One Pilots perform? We're freaking out man!

In times like these, it's good to have a few famous friends to help sort things out. That's why we asked Khalid, Rita Ora, Lindsey Stirling, Cheat Codes, and more for their AMAs predications.

"I love Dua Lipa and I really think that she works so hard, so her winning the award for Best New Artist would be super cool" Khalid told us. "She's just amazing. Even though I'm in that category, I feel like I've won enough or whatever. I would rather her win."

In the meantime, Rita Ora is hear for Mimi. "I can't wait to watch Mariah Carey, that's all I care about" she explained. "She's a legend."

Mariah will be performing, along with Carrie Underwood, Shawn Mendes, Post Malone, and so many more. We can't wait!

The 2018 AMAs will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles Tuesday, October 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.