Behind The Scenes At The AMAs: Zara Larsson Goes "Girl Power"

Zara Larsson knows a thing or two about powerful women, so when we asked the singer to draft her ultimate supergroup of AMAs nominees, of course she went with a fierce female lineup.

"It's a bunch of amazing girls, just rocking it" she told us before the 2018 American Music Awards. "I feel like this could be an amazing group. I don't really see a lead singer either. They could all have different verses and stuff."

Zara has something for everyone in her fantasy lineup. There's Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa, and SZA for the outstanding harmony, and Cardi B cause "you need a little spice in there." Not to mention Ariana Grande and Ella Mai. Zara means business.

Hopefully we'll hear more from Zara Larsson soon, with her new song "Ruin My Life" set to arrive at any moment. In the meantime, several of her dream team will be on stage at the American Music Awards. Camila will be there, Ella Mai will be there, as well as Mariah, Halsey, and a whole list of other amazing women.

The 2018 AMAs will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles Tuesday, October 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.