Britney Spears Reunites With Fellow Mouseketeer Ryan Gosling

The All-New Mickey Mouse Club helped launch the career of some of our favorite stars. The Disney Channel show introduced us to Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Justin Timberlake, Ryan Gosling, Keri Russell, and JC Chasez back in 1993 and we are forever grateful for it.

They have gone their own way since then, winning GRAMMYs, and Oscars, and Emmys, but we get all in our feelings when they get back together. The nostalgic stars aligned on Friday, and Britney Spears happened to be on Ellen the same day as Ryan Gosling was there to promote his new film First Man. Backstage the two reunited for the first time in as long as they can remember.

Later, Gosling talked about his memories of meeting Spears when the show first started. "I remember when we first got to the show, they sort of had all the kids perform for one another" Ryan explained to Ellen. "I remember it was Christina Aguilera, and then Britney performed, and I remember thinking, ok so they're like freakishly talented."

"And then what did you do for your talent when they finished? Did you sing? Did you dance? What'd you do?" asked Ellen. "I think I was just like, I'm Canadian" Gosling responded with a smirk.

While Gosling was there to discuss his film, Britney was there for an announcement. An announcement that she would soon be making an announcement.

If you missed @TheEllenShow on Friday... you’re going to want to mark your calendar ------ pic.twitter.com/dlgB2aoeA9 — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) October 14, 2018

Stay tuned for October 18th, when Britney will make an announcement on Ellen's YouTube channel. The one she announced she will be announcing. Why? Because we like you. See you real soon.