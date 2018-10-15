Did Taylor Swift Convince You To Vote?

Ooh, look what she made you do.

According to Vote.org, it was the strong statement from Taylor Swift and her urging you to vote that finally got you registered. The site claims they had more than 65,000 people sign up to vote in the 24 hours following her Instagram post, and potentially 400,000 people who have signed up since. According to Vote.org Director of Communications Kamari Guthrie, it is the site's second biggest day of the year, behind National Voter Registration Day in September.

Related: Another Royal Baby Is On The Way, The Internet Reacts

"In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions" said Swift in the post. "But due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now." The singer then stated her support for a candidate running in her home state of Tennessee. The site also specifically saw a spike in new voters there as well.

The statement from Swift got a strong reaction from all corners of the country, from those applauding her, to those saying it took too long for her to speak up, to the President who now likes her "25% less."

"Let's say that I like Taylor's music about 25% less now," Pres. Trump jokes following Taylor Swift's endorsement of Democratic Tennessee senatorial candidate Phil Bredesen. https://t.co/D0fh71pQFl pic.twitter.com/4qeR6fCZcr — ABC News (@ABC) October 8, 2018

You can find out if you are registered to vote here.