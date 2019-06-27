EXCLUSIVE: Dave Matthews Shines Solo and Shares What Will Be Written on His Gravestone

As we all get older, changing and evolving, one of the few constants has been the Dave Matthews Band. Nearly 30 years since they started, the group has launched another trek this summer, making their way across the country for what has become a yearly ritual and reunion for fans.

"I don't know how we've changed" explains Matthews in the exclusive interview above. "I weigh way more then I did when we started" he smiles.

Over three decades the band has been adding to their live legacy, picking up new generations and jams along the way. For Dave and company, even time can't slow them down. "I have said before that I think, right now the band is playing as well or better than it ever has" he says between tour dates, stopping at the RADIO.COM Beach House. "That's my opinion you know, because I don't have the same youthful exuberance, but I think it's good that I still love what I'm doing."

It shows on stage and off, with DMB roaring back in 2018 for the first time in 6 years, delivering the joyous and loving album Come Tomorrow. Their ninth studio album is mature and optimistic, finding the group settled into a well-earned groove as they strut forward with sincerity.

"Right now where the band is, we're having as much fun as I can remember us having" Dave continues. "To be able to be inspired to play. I feel like it's been a long time that I've been looking forward to getting on stage this much. I think in a lot of ways it's because of the addition of our keyboardist Buddy Strong over the last few years, but it's also something is happening with all of us."

Even though things are better than ever, Matthews knows that you can't beat time. The years tick by, often the weight adds up, but it is all part of the deal. "You can't stop the clock" he says with a laugh. "That's just gonna happen to me. I'm just gonna get old and as is the whole band, hopefully. If we're lucky we get old. Right?"

But just in case, Dave already has an epitaph idea.

"I did come up with my gravestone, although I'll probably get cremated and flushed down the toilet or sprinkled in a lake or something, but I did come up with what I'm gonna write on my gravestone, which I want to tell everyone cause I think it's the greatest thing." Leaning back, he readies us for the delivery, surely something insightful and earnest from the mind that has dreamt up so many powerful words along the way.

"It should just say, David John Matthews" he pauses. "Dead."

"That's it. What's the point. Cause at that point. Meh. Nothing matters" he smiles with satisfaction, purely pleased with his idea. "I'm really excited about that."

Dave Matthews Band continue touring across the US into September. You can find the full list of dates here.

Before he left, Dave graced us with two intimate editions of songs, live from the RADIO.COM Beach House. Check out the title track from their latest album, and the classic "Crush" below.

"Come Tomorrow"

"Crush"