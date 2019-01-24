How Elton John Saved Mumford & Sons From a GRAMMY Awards Disaster

Mumford & Sons have won two GRAMMY Awards over the course of their career, and the impact is immeasurable. Their Album Of The Year win for Babel at the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards helped push the band into another stratosphere, alerting the masses to the phenomenon so many of us already enjoyed. The band became household names, and the new recognition moved the band to expand their sound and mature into the Mumford we know today.

Now with the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards creeping closer, it seems appropriate to ask the band about their untold GRAMMY stories. Not the acceptance speeches, or even the performances, but the little moments in-between that unfold on music's biggest night.

In the interview above, Winston Marshall of the band explains that is was some advice from Sir Elton John that helped get them through the 2013 ceremony, as anxiety increased and stress levels spiked.

While rehearsing for a performance with the icon, John offered up some soothing words of wisdom.

"He's like the, sort of fairy godmother of rock bands" explains Marshall. "He makes everyone feel at ease. We love Sir Elton."

Watch the video above to see what Elton said

For more from Mumford & Sons, watch our exclusive performance below of "Guiding Light" from the band's album Delta.