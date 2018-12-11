EXCLUSIVE: Zara Larsson On "Ruin My Life" And The Women She Wants To Work With

"It's about a relationship that's not going very well obviously, and you know that this other person is not good for you, but you are not in your senses" says Zara Larsson in the new interview above about her song "Ruin My Life."

"You'd do anything to get that person back, even if it means they'll ruin your life."

The twenty-year-old Swedish singer talked with us about the relationship behind her latest single, as well as her plans for an upcoming album. Despite delays in the past, the "Never Forget You" star is set for something soon in 2019. "I have so many good songs, that I just, want to put out" she pleads. "I will keep working until someone is like, stop, it's enough!"

Related: Watch Zara Larsson Perform "Ruin My Life" On 'The Today Show'

Larsson loves the vibe of collaboration, and spilled to us the women that she wants to work with. "All these cool, super strong girls."

Check out who is on her wishlist above, as well as more behind the story of "Ruin My Life." Also be sure to check out our talk with Zara from the American Music Awards, as Larsson helped us assemble the ultimate "Girl Power" group.