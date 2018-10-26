Here's Everything Coming to Hulu In November

Some familiar favorites are coming to Hulu this November. The Addams Family films are set to debut on the streaming platform, as well as several James Bond movies from Goldfinger to Goldeneye. Plus Charlies Angels, Good Will Hunting, and five of your favorite Rocky films. There's a Creed too!

Here's what is coming to Hulu in November.

Available November 1

Top Chef: Complete Season 13

Lucky Romance: Complete Season

The Addams Family Values

The Addams Family

Barbershop

Be Cool

Bratz: the Movie

Charlies Angels

Charlies Angels: Full Throttle

The Conversation

Count Yorga, Vampire

Courage Mountain

The Cutting Edge

Dances with Wolves

Death at a Funeral

Deterrence

Diamonds are Forever

Die Another Day

Dr. No

Election

Enter the Ninja

Fargo

Fatal Attraction

For Your Eyes Only

From Russia with Love

Get Shorty

Goldeneye

Goldfinger

Good Advice

Good Will Hunting

Happily N’Ever After

Happily N’Ever After: Snow White

Hoosiers

License to Kill

The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane

Live and Let Die

The Living Daylights

Mad Max

Major League

Man with the Golden Gun

The Manchurian Candidate

Mermaids

Mission: Impossible

Moonraker

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Punch Drunk Love

Rescue Dawn

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Rollerball (1975)

Rollerball (2002)

Rounders

Saved

Shadows and Fog

Showgirls

Spaceballs

The Spy Who Loved Me

Terms of Endearment

Thunderball

Up in the Air

Available November 6

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Complete Season 6

Available November 7

Neon Joe: Complete Season 1

The Haunting in Connecticut

Available November 8

Almost Royal: Complete Season 2

Available November 11

The Damned

Available November 13

Animal FightNight:Season 4 Premiere

Available November 15

Scott & Bailey: Complete Season 5

Available November 16

David Blaine – Beyond Magic: Special

Available November 17

Patton Oswalt: Comedy plus Tragedy Equals Time

Available November 18

Miles from Tomorrowland: Complete Season 1

Available November 19

Creed

Available November 24

Uncle Grandpa: Complete Season 1

Love and Honor

Welcome to the Punch

Available November 25

War Story

That's a lot to watch in a month. Let's move Thanksgiving to make room.

We'll give you a heads up soon about what's leaving Hulu after November. In the meantime, binge wisely.