Lady Gaga Breaks Another Amazing Record with 'A Star Is Born'

In between breaking soundtrack sales records and scooping up Oscar nominations, A Star Is Born continues to be a success at the box office.

The Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga love story has now set a new mark for films starring musicians in the lead role, outpacing The Bodyguard for the top spot. According to Box Office Mojo, A Star Is Born has now made 2 million dollars more than The Bodyguard worldwide, which gives it the distinction of being the highest grossing film starring a musician of all time. The 1992 film starring Whitney Houston previously held that record with $411 million made around the world.

When you take out overseas earnings, it isn't even close between the two films. A Star Is Born nearly doubles The Bodyguard's earnings domestically, making 84 million more in the US.

The Bodyguard had two songs nominated for Academy Awards, while Gaga and Cooper have one this year with "Shallow", as well as a handful of acting nominations and one for Best Picture as well. The song is also nominated at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards.

This weekend the film lost out at the SAG Awards, but the pair popped up in Vegas for a performance of their song together at Lady Gaga's ENIGMA residency.

The Academy Awards happen on Sunday February 24th.