Lady Gaga Brings Bradley Cooper on Stage to Sing "Shallow" in Vegas

The surprise performance was a part of her ENIGMA show

January 28, 2019
Michael Cerio
Lady Gaga x Bradley Cooper

Richard Heathcote / Staff

A Star Is Born might have come up empty at Sunday's SAG Awards, but the movie's main characters still managed to come to life over the weekend. 

During a performance of Lady Gaga's Las Vegas residency show ENIGMA on Saturday, the "Bad Romance" singer called up her co-star Bradley Cooper for a performance. Flipping the script of the film, Gaga called upon Cooper to sing "Shallow" on stage, surprising him as he sat in the audience.

A Star Is Born is nominated for Best Picture, and both Gaga and Cooper are nominated for their roles in the film at next month's Academy Awards. "Shallow" is also nominated for Best Original Song. The film failed to take home any awards at Sunday's SAG Awards, with the Black Panther cast taking home top honors for the evening.

Lady Gaga's Las Vegas residency runs through November. You can find the full list of dates here.

