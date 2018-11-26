Mumford & Sons Celebrate As 'Delta' Is The Number One Album In The Country

Mumford & Sons returned this month with Delta, their first full album in three years. Featuring the lead single "Guiding Light" and the emotional "If I Say", the LP has landed at the top spot on the Billboard Top 200 chart, not only as the biggest seller of the week but also as the top alternative rock album debut of the year.

The collection is Mumford & Sons third time on top, following 2015's Wilder Mind and the GRAMMY-winning Babel from 2012.

"It's about our lives over the last three years" Marcus Mumford explained in the exclusive interview above. "A lot of stuff's happened over the last three years, so there's a lot of stuff in the record. I think when you sort of sit and summarize it, it sounds quite melodramatic, but it's just life isn't it?"

The band celebrated with a return to the road, playing a show in Newcastle, England on Sunday.

Mumford & Sons will close out the month in the UK, before bringing the Delta Tour to the US on December 7th. You can find the full list of dates here.

For more Mumford, check out our exclusive performance of "Guiding Light", and the band's track-by-track breakdown of Delta below.