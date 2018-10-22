Normani Teams With Calvin Harris To Drop Two New Grooves

Introducing the new Normani.

The former Fifth Harmony singer is stepping out today with two new tracks, along with an assist from Calvin Harris. The Scottish DJ and Producer is lending some dancehall heat, but it's Normani that's bringing the fire.

The 22-year old singer trades rapid rhymes and sultry singing with WizKid on "Checklist", and she shines and keeps speed with the skipping, stutter-step beat of "Slow Down."

Normani is dynamic and effortless in this impressive pair of bops, and we are ready for the era. This collaboration with Harris is an amazing evolution from her Khalid duet on "Love Lies" and gives her enough space to shine. It appears time we all start preparing ourselves for what's next.

Normani is currently working on her debut solo album. You can get the two new songs for yourself, here.

Related: Normani Opens up on Why Music Saved Her and More