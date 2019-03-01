Pink Reveals the Cover of Her Upcoming 8th Studio Album 'Hurts 2B Human'

As P!nk begins the second leg of her Beautiful Trauma World Tour, we are starting to get new details about her next album Hurts 2B Human.

Last week the singer offered up our first preview, the epic "Walk Me Home", where she sings about clinging to the good with a world of wrong happening outside. It's the lead single for the LP set to arrive in April, and now P!nk has revealed the album artwork.

Hurts 2B Human comes relatively quick compared to time between previous releases for the "What About Us" singer. Beautiful Trauma was released in just October of 2017. Now P!nk heads back to the road, with a video for "Walk Me Home" due to drop soon. The clip will be directed by The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey, who recently worked with P!nk as she covered "A Million Dreams" for the movie's reimagined soundtrack.

P!nk is currently preparing for the second leg of the Beautiful Trauma World Tour, which starts back up on March 1st and continues across the country through May. She will then go to Europe for a string of shows through the summer. "I forgot how full on this show is" she tweeted earlier this week. "Day two [of> rehearsals, and I am sore as hell. I can’t believe I get to share a stage with as much talent as I do. My team is hands down the best of the best. I’m so proud. It’s so good. We can’t wait to get this back up and moving."