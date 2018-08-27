Taylor Swift Invites Faith Hill And Tim McGraw To Sing “Tim McGraw”

For her trip back to Nashville this weekend, Taylor Swift went all the way back for a very special edition of “Tim McGraw”.

The singer’s very first single is seldom in the setlist on her Reputation tour, but you have to make an exception when the namesake is in the building. Swift went back to the beginning, and brought out both Tim McGraw and Faith Hill for the song’s performance.

Taylor Swift sang “Tim McGraw” with Tim McGraw and Faith Hall in nashville tonight and this stadium. lost. it. pic.twitter.com/Yn5SGepYEt — Ashley Lee (@cashleelee) August 26, 2018

“When you think Tim McGraw” Swift sang while pointing to McGraw. “I hope you think my favorite song.”

Man, how cool can it be for a guy?!!

Thanx Taylor for having us on your stage...we had a blast! pic.twitter.com/UObPmVwR4P — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) August 26, 2018

Taylor has become a pro at city-specific guest stars. Swift packed her 1989 tour with them, and they keep popping up across the Reputation tour. For example, this duet with Bryan Adams from earlier in the month.

The Reputation tour continues into October.

