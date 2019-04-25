Taylor Swift Is Spending The Day At A Mural Filled With Countdown Clues

There is some next level teasing coming from Taylor Swift, just hours away from the end of her countdown clock.

For nearly 13 days, fans have been anxiously watching time tick by on her website, ending on Friday night at midnight ET. To add to the intrigue, she has turned up the intensity with clues. First there was a series of pastel photos on Instagram, and now there is a full mural in Nashville.

Mimicking the iconic wings mural in The Gulch section of the city, Swift has commissioned a similar butterfly version, packed with clues for an upcoming single and possible seventh album. Around noon on Thursday, the singer made her way to the mural to greet fans and take pictures.

-- | Taylor taking selfies with fans pic.twitter.com/Um3hPZuDl9 — Taylor Swift News / 4.26 (@TSwiftNZ) April 25, 2019

Earlier this week, Swift performed at the Time 100 Gala. Taylor was honored as an "Icon" and one of the most influential people in the world.