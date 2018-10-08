Who Is Performing At The 2018 AMAs?

The countdown is on for the 2018 American Music Awards. We are just hours away from handing out some hardware, but more importantly we're that much closer to watching a few of our favorite artists perform on stage. This year's lineup is packed with powerful singers, legendary performers, and the biggest breakout stars of the year. Here's who to watch for at the AMAs.

Taylor Swift is going to opening the evening with "I Did Something Bad", fresh from the stage of her Reputation tour. Swift is excited, Meredith, not so much.

Dua Lipa, Mariah Carey, and Carrie Underwood will also be performing. As will Shawn Mendes, who will be performing his new "Lost In Japan" remix with Zedd. Ciara will perform with Missy Elliott, and Camila Cabello is said to have something special planned for her performance.

the AMA’s performance is gonna be one of my favorites, it gives me butterflies thinking about it ✨✨✨✨ — camila (@Camila_Cabello) October 3, 2018

Benny Blanco is teaming up on stage with Halsey and Khalid, Cardi B will be with Bad Bunny and J Balvin for "I Like It", and Post Malone will collaborate with Ty Dolla $ign for "Psycho."

Twenty One Pilots will be performing a new song from their album Trench, Jennifer Lopez will be performing a new song from her movie Second Act, and Ella Mai will be performing her smash hit "Boo'd Up." And don't forget a special performance from Panic! At The Disco, honoring Queen.

Beyond excited to honor the one & only @QueenWillRock at the @AMAs (presented by @youtubemusic) by performing Bohemian Rhapsody! October 9th at 8/7c on @ABCNetwork -- #AMAs pic.twitter.com/54DmMDChUM — Panic! At The Disco (@PanicAtTheDisco) October 1, 2018

Stay tuned, because you never know who might show up on the AMAs stage.

The 2018 AMAs will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles Tuesday, October 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.