YouTube's Top Love Songs and Breakup Anthems

There are few things that spike each and every Valentine's Day. Flower sales, chocolate consumption, and listening to love songs all see some extra love each and every February 14th, as the world looks to add more romance into their day.

Some songs just sound better this time of year, and you know it. They are the soundtrack to our most sincere or sexy situations, providing the perfect background to our Valentine adventures. YouTube knows, and has compiled a list of the songs that see the biggest rise around the hallmark holiday. Over the past three years, these are songs that see the biggest spike for Valentine's Day.

5. Bruno Mars - "Just the Way You Are"

4. Shania Twain - "You're Still The One"

3. Elton John - "Can You Feel The Love Tonight"

2. Celine Dion - "Because You Loved Me"

1. Boyz II Men - "I'll Make Love to You"

Love songs aren't the only songs that see more spins around February 14th. The best breakup anthems also get more views on YouTube around Valentine's Day, proving that there is a song for everyone's situation. Sometimes you need just the right tune to make the VDay fade, or to make sure you feel all the feels. These are the most added breakup songs according to YouTube, helping you through this day with style.

5. Post Malone - "I Fall Apart"

4. A Great Big World - "Say Something"

3. Sam Smith - "Too Good At Goodbyes"

2. Rihanna - "Take A Bow"

1. Beyonce - "Irreplaceable"