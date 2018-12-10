Alessia Cara Talks 'The Pains of Growing' & Writing Her Own Album

Alessia Cara just released her second album, The Pains of Growing, and she talked her favorite songs, doing her own songwriting, and why she made sure to avoid the pressure of the sophomore curse.

It's been three years since Alessia Cara released her debut album Know-It-All, but she's back with The Pains Of Growing, a major step forward for her as a singer-songwriter, and a new collection of great, personal songs.

In between, Alessia's hit "How Far I'll Go" was featured in Disney's Moana (it was so big, kids still believe Alessia IS Moana)... but despite reaching a new height of fame, the Candian singer wanted to make sure not to put too much pressure on herself in terms of her first followup album.

One thing that makes Alessia's new project unique-- both for her and for most of pop music-- is the lack of co-writers. Alessia wrote the entire album herself, which is both impressive and unprecedented. "I never thought I'd be able to do this so early on in my career, especially in the pop world," she said. "The fact that I was given the freedom and liberty to just write on my own is really awesome."

Among the new batch of songs, "Out Of Love" has become one of Alessia's favorites. It was written for a friend of hers, at his request, while he was going through a difficult time in his relationship. Despite the song's subject material, her friend ultimately ended up getting back together with the person he was falling out of love with, and Alessia wound up with another great new song.

She does admit, this might set a dangerous precedent... because now more of her friends might want to request her to write a song about them, too!

Look for Alessia Cara's The Pains of Growing available now, and expect news on her 2019 tour very soon!