A Day In The Life Of A Disney On Ice Performer

Lia Nightwalker plays Jessie from Toy Story in Disney On Ice Presents Worlds Of Enchantment, and she called in to chat with Mike Kelley.

The tour, which makes a stop at the XL Center in Hartford this Thursday through Sunday, will travel all around the United States until May. Lia walks us through a day in the life of a Disney On Ice actor, how she became a Disney On Ice skater, and more.

Enter the world of Disney magic LIVE ON ICE with four of your favorite stories at Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment!

See Lightning McQueen, Mater and the Disney•Pixar’s Cars race across the ice! Dive into undersea fun with Ariel in The Little Mermaid’s kingdom. Experience the adventures of Buzz, Woody, and the Toy Story gang as they race for home. Join sisters Anna and Elsa, Olaf and Kristoff from Disney’s Frozen as they learn true love comes from within.

From wheels to waves, icy wonderlands to infinity and beyond, your family’s beloved Disney moments will come to life here in Hartford!

EVENT TIMES

Thursday, January 10, 2019 7:00 PM

Friday, January 11, 2019 7:00 PM

Saturday, January 12, 2019 11:00 AM

Saturday, January 12, 2019 3:00 PM

Saturday, January 12, 2019 7:00 PM

Sunday, January 13, 2019 12:00 PM

Sunday, January 13, 2019 4:00 PM

