How Mariah Lyttle Got Cast As The Lead In THE COLOR PURPLE

Mariah Lyttle is the star of THE COLOR PURPLE, coming to Foxwoods Resort Casino this February, and she tells the story of how she landed the lead of this Tony Award-winning Broadway smash hit.

THE COLOR PURPLE is the 2016 Tony Award® winner for Best Musical Revival! Hailed as “a direct hit to the heart” (The Hollywood Reporter), this joyous American classic conquered Broadway in an all-new "ravishingly reconceived production that is a glory to behold” (The New York Times).

With a soul-raising, Grammy®-winning score of jazz, gospel, ragtime and blues, THE COLOR PURPLE gives an exhilarating new spirit to this Pulitzer Prize-winning story.

THE COLOR PURPLE is coming to the Fox Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino February 5-9th. Tickets are on sale now at foxwoods.com.