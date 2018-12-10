Michael Thomas Holmes and the Return of A Connecticut Christmas Carol

Actor Michael Thomas Holmes is returning this season to reprise his role playing all four Ghosts in A Connecticut Christmas Carol... including a NEW Ghost this year. Michael shares a preview of this year's production.

Goodspeed Musicals newly-revised A Connecticut Christmas Carol will run through December 30 at THE TERRIS THEATRE in Chester, CT

MICHAEL THOMAS HOLMES (The Ghosts) originated these fantastic roles last season. He also appeared in Amour at Goodspeed's Terris Theatre. On Broadway, he played Ali Hakim in Oklahoma! (Ali Hakim), toured with The Producers (with Jason Alexander and Martin Short) and with the 25thAnniversary production of The Phantom of the Opera. Regional: Tevye, Fiddler on the Roof (Pioneer); Nathan, Guys and Dolls (Barrington); John Adams, 1776(Guthrie); Tateh, Ragtime (Bristol Riverside, Barrymore nomination); and most recently, The Narrator in Rocky Horror Show (Bucks County). MFA in Acting, UC Irvine. He appeared on Smash, The Blacklist: Redemption, and Law & Order, and is the immortal Stormtrooper Rolf in The Producers: The Movie Musical. Thanks to CGF. Husband to Ruth (est. 2016).