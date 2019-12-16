Mike Kelley: Phillip Phillips Talks January Hartford Show

Phillip Phillips is coming to Infinity Music Hall in Hartford next month and checked in with Mike Kelley to tell us about what he's been up to!

The 'Home' singer is doing a small run of shows this winter on his An Evening with Phillip Phillips tour and he'll be right here in Connecticut! (And fun fact! His song 'Home' was the best-selling single among ALL the American Idols!)

Phillip also just welcomed a new baby into his family! Congratulations!

He says, "It's a blessing. I don't take anything for granted."

Oh and would he ever tour with Stevie Nicks? Absolutely!

Hear the complete interview with Mike Kelley up top and get your tickets now for Phillip Phillips on Saturday, January 18th at Infinity Music Hall!



