Top 50 Songs of 2019
Just in time for New Year's... here's the Top 50 Songs of 2019!
1. SUCKER-Jonas Brothers
2. I DON'T CARE-Ed Sheeran
3. SOMEONE YOU LOVED-Lewis Capaldi
4. SWEET BUT PSYCHO-Ava Max
5. HEY LOOK MA I MADE IT-Panic at the Disco
6. SPEECHLESS-Dan & Shay
7. YOU NEED TO CALM DOWN-Taylor Swift
8. BE ALRIGHT-Dean Lewis
9. SHALLOW-Lady Gaga/Bradley Cooper
10. TRUTH HURTS-Lizzo
11. WALK ME HOME-Pink
12. SENORITA-Shawn Mendes/Camilla Cabello
13. BAD GUY-Billie Eilish
14. THE BONES-Maren Morris
15. EASTSIDE-Benny Blanco
16. ONLY HUMAN-Jonas Brothers
17. MEMORIES-Maroon 5
18. TRAMPOLINE-Shaed
19. 7 RINGS-Ariana Grande
20. YOU SAY-Lauren Daigle
21. DANCING WITH A STRANGER-Sam Smith
22. OLD TOWN ROAD-Lil Nas X w/Billy Ray Cyrus
23. IF I CAN'T HAVE YOU-Shawn Mendes
24. WITHOUT ME-Halsey
25. ME!-Taylor Swift
26. BEAUTIFUL PEOPLE-Ed Sheeran & Khalid
27. CLOSE TO ME-Ellie Goulding
28. CIRCLES-Post Malone
29. THANK U, NEXT-Ariana Grande
30. LOVE SOMEONE-Lucas Graham
31. HIGHER LOVE-Kygo/Whitney Houston
32. LOVER-Taylor Swift
33. TALK-Khalid
34. 10,000 HOURS-Dan & Shay/Justin Bieber
35. NEVER REALLY OVER-Katy Perry
36. DON'T GIVE UP ON ME-Andy Grammer
37. GOOD AS HELL-LIzzo
38. A MILLION DREAMS-Pink
39. SUNFLOWER-Post Malone/Swae Lee
40. MISS ME MORE-Kelsea Ballerini
41. LOSE YOU TO LOVE ME-Selena Gomez
42. COOL-Jonas Brothers
43. MIRACLE PILL-Goo Goo Dolls
44. HOW DO YOU SLEEP-Sam Smith
45. ONE THING RIGHT-Marshmello/Kane Brown
46. CAN WE PRETEND-Pink
47. GOODBYES-Post Malone
48. LOOK WHAT GOD GAVE HER-Thomas Rhett
49. BETTER-Khalid
50. NO PLACE-Backstreet Boys
The 2019 Top 50 countdown is brought to you by the Connecticut Lottery. Celebrate 2020 with the Cash Celebration scratch ticket. You could win up to $500,000! Make this year one to remember!