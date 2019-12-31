Just in time for New Year's... here's the Top 50 Songs of 2019!

1. SUCKER-Jonas Brothers

2. I DON'T CARE-Ed Sheeran

3. SOMEONE YOU LOVED-Lewis Capaldi

4. SWEET BUT PSYCHO-Ava Max

5. HEY LOOK MA I MADE IT-Panic at the Disco

6. SPEECHLESS-Dan & Shay

7. YOU NEED TO CALM DOWN-Taylor Swift

8. BE ALRIGHT-Dean Lewis

9. SHALLOW-Lady Gaga/Bradley Cooper

10. TRUTH HURTS-Lizzo

11. WALK ME HOME-Pink

12. SENORITA-Shawn Mendes/Camilla Cabello

13. BAD GUY-Billie Eilish

14. THE BONES-Maren Morris

15. EASTSIDE-Benny Blanco

16. ONLY HUMAN-Jonas Brothers

17. MEMORIES-Maroon 5

18. TRAMPOLINE-Shaed

19. 7 RINGS-Ariana Grande

20. YOU SAY-Lauren Daigle

21. DANCING WITH A STRANGER-Sam Smith

22. OLD TOWN ROAD-Lil Nas X w/Billy Ray Cyrus

23. IF I CAN'T HAVE YOU-Shawn Mendes

24. WITHOUT ME-Halsey

25. ME!-Taylor Swift

26. BEAUTIFUL PEOPLE-Ed Sheeran & Khalid

27. CLOSE TO ME-Ellie Goulding

28. CIRCLES-Post Malone

29. THANK U, NEXT-Ariana Grande

30. LOVE SOMEONE-Lucas Graham

31. HIGHER LOVE-Kygo/Whitney Houston

32. LOVER-Taylor Swift

33. TALK-Khalid

34. 10,000 HOURS-Dan & Shay/Justin Bieber

35. NEVER REALLY OVER-Katy Perry

36. DON'T GIVE UP ON ME-Andy Grammer

37. GOOD AS HELL-LIzzo

38. A MILLION DREAMS-Pink

39. SUNFLOWER-Post Malone/Swae Lee

40. MISS ME MORE-Kelsea Ballerini

41. LOSE YOU TO LOVE ME-Selena Gomez

42. COOL-Jonas Brothers

43. MIRACLE PILL-Goo Goo Dolls

44. HOW DO YOU SLEEP-Sam Smith

45. ONE THING RIGHT-Marshmello/Kane Brown

46. CAN WE PRETEND-Pink

47. GOODBYES-Post Malone

48. LOOK WHAT GOD GAVE HER-Thomas Rhett

49. BETTER-Khalid

50. NO PLACE-Backstreet Boys

