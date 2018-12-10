What Lauren Daigle Thinks of the Term 'Crossover Artist'

Lauren Daigle checked in from her Christmas Tour to talk about the season, her tour, and her thoughts on the term "crossover artist."

In 2018, Lauren Daigle has been everywhere, from Fallon to Ellen, and the AMAs. She was particularly excited about Fallon, because she and her tourmates used to watch his show, while eating his Ben & Jerry's ice cream flavor. That big year is continuing next year, as her tour continues into early 2019, including a stop in Boston next March.

One of Lauren's favorite phrases is "Follow your dreams, but follow with a purpose," something she has taken to heart long before she broke out as an artist. These days, she even admits being cut on American Idol might have been a good thing for her, in the long run.

Check out the full interview, including how Lauren feels about the term "crossover artist."