Can't Beat Christine: Rinaldo

Rinaldo stepped up to take the challenge and see if he could beat Christine! How'd he do? Play along and find out...

1. Spider-Man Far From Home won the box office for a second straight week. What is Spider-Man's secret identity?

Peter Parker

2. Shawn Mendez and Camila Cabello were caught kissing, so that pretty much blows up Shawn's statement that they weren't dating. Camila Cabello was in which girl group before she went solo in December of 2016?

Fifth Harmony

3. Channing Tatum posted a video ranting about how an app he downloaded knew too much about him and he was convinced it was spying on him through his phone. Channing met his now ex-wife on the set of 2006's Step Up, his breakout role. What is his ex wife's name?

Jenna Dewan

4. It's Amazon Prime Day, today and tomorrow. Who is the CEO of Amazon?

Jeff Bezos

5. Jennifer Lopez's show at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night was cut way short due to the blackout. In a Twitter video, she said she was obviously heartbroken and devastated, and she was sorry this happened in the middle of our moment. J.Lo is engaged to A-Rod, and if they actually get married how many marriages will that be for the pop diva?

Four