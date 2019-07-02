Hollywood Stories: Scooter Braun Extends an olive Branch To Taylor Swift?

Is Scooter Braun trying to solve the Taylor Swift issue privately? Plus, Kim K. agrees to rename her shapewear line after internet backlash, The Bachelorette featured a lot of baloney (literally), and more Hollywood Stories.

Scooter Braun has reached out to Taylor Swift to have a private conversation, after drama erupted on Sunday over his purchase of her back catalog. Taylor claimed she knew nothing about the purchase before it happened, and wasn't even offered a chance to buy the rights herself.

Meanwhile, Demi Lovato came out in support of Scooter, although she didn't bash Taylor.

And Taylor liked a post that suggested Justin Bieber, who already came out in support of Scooter, cheated on Selena Gomez.

Kim Kardashian has caved to social media pressure. Her new line of shapewear, which will be available for any shape, size, or skin tone, used to be named Kimono, but she has decided to change the name after receiving a huge backlash over cultural insensitivity. Even the mayor of Kyoto jumped into the fray.

My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name. I will be in touch soon. Thank you for your understanding and support always. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 1, 2019

The HBO series Euphoria aired an animated sex scene between Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson from One Direction, and 1D fans are not happy.

Sylvester Stallone and Devon Sawa had an unchoreographed fight scene in the third Escape Plan movie, called The Extractors. That sounds kind of scary, and dangerous.

Last night on The Bachelorette, Luke and Garrett got into a baloney fight. Luke got up in Garrett's face, and instead of just screaming at him, decided to include lunch meat as a prop.

Video of Luke P&#039;s Wild Outburst Against Garrett! | The Bachelorette US

It's crazy that Luke has stuck around this long. We're hoping that he'll be out finally next week, but he weaseled his way through the show thus far. This is the furthest we've ever seen a villain go.

Kaley Cuoco went to Taco Bell to celebrate the one year anniversary of her marriage. They should have gone to the Taco Bell hotel!

You can own Fyre Festival's famous private island, all you need is $11.8 million. Does it come with a cheese sandwich?

Ariana Grande is thanking fans for the mid-year success of "Thank U, Next." She sent out a really cute and sweet Instagram post.

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters today, and is expected to be one of the biggest movies of the summer. In the movie, there's a handshake scene between Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal, that apparently took 50 takes to film.

Video of SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME - Official Trailer

Four Weddings and a Funeral is being remade by Mindy Kaling's company, and it's supposed to satisfy your romcom itch. If you remember the original, it starred Hugh Grant and Andy MacDowell.

Video of Four Weddings and a Funeral Official Trailer #1 - Hugh Grant Movie (1994)

The reboot is on Hulu, and it stars Nathalie Emmanuel, who played Missandei in Game of Thrones.