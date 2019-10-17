All-Star Christmas Will Be 209th Time Seeing Hanson For Super-Fan
October 17, 2019
All-Star Christmas is coming back to Mohegan Sun on December 13th, and our lineup includes Goo Goo Dolls, Andy Grammer, Dean Lewis, and-- of course-- Hanson.
When we posted about the show on Facebook, one comment stood out-- Katie said she has seen Hanson live 208 times!!!
Christine and Salt got Katie on the phone to talk about how she became a super-fan, and how it's even possible to see a band that many times.
We also had a surprise for Katie... tickets to see Hanson for the 209th time at All-Star Christmas!