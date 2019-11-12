Dirty on the :30: Anna Kendrick Reveals Unique Thanksgiving Tradition

Anna Kendrick has a really unique and awesome Thanksgiving football tradition-- she watches football on mute with The Nutcracker on, and hopes they sync up!

Video of &#039;GMA&#039; Hot List: Anna Kendrick calls Christmas &#039;the most joyful time of the year&#039; | GMA

After it came out that T.I. regularly checks his 18-year-old daughter Deyjah's virginity by going to the gynecologist with her, she has unfollow him and most of their family on Instagram. She has decided she's not having any more of it. Oftentimes it's hard to stand up to your family, but when you have the power of social media behind you and knowing that you are not in the wrong, it can be empowering. So good for her!

Ariana Grande does not have a new Christmas album out. She came out with a Christmas EP in 2015 called Christmas and Chill, but she's adding some of those songs to her current The Sweetener Tour, and she's telling the crowd they're deep cuts for OG fans. Salt delved into reviews of the fairly unnoticed album, and it turns out it's apparently one of the sexiest Christmas albums ever. It has little to do with Jesus or any of the reasons for Christmas... it's really a compendium of what sexually arouses her about Christmas. It's been called the horniest Christmas album of all time.