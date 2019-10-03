Hollywood Stories: Another Saved By The Bell Castmate Didn't Know About the Reunion

Mark-Paul Gosselaar wasn't the only Saved By The Bell alum kept in the dark about the reunion. Plus, we run down the latest episode of The Masked Singer.

R. Kelly is trying to get out of jail, telling his lawyers his health is being compromised behind bars. Prosecutors are not buying it and said R. Kelly is a flight risk, after he tried to flee to Dubai with his two girlfriends last time he was out of prison. Prosecutors didn't even address his health issues, instead focusing on his claims that he's broke despite the thousands of dollars in royalties he's receiving from his music. R. Kelly claimed he doesn't have that money, and it turns out that's because it's being diverted to his childhood friend's bank account.

Talk of the Saved By The Bell reunion first appeared on the radar last month, with Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley both on board. But Mark-Paul Gosselaar learned about the reunion when we did, even though his character Zack Morris is apparently going to be the governor of California on the show. Now it turns out Tiffani Thiessen (Kelly Kapowski) also didn't know the reunion was going to be a thing. So the two most pivotal people on the show were NOT in the loop about the reboot. That's crazy!

The Masked Singer was back on Fox last night, and many felt the Black Widow won the night.

Video of Black Widow Performs &quot;I Wanna Dance With Somebody&quot; | Season 2 Ep. 2 | THE MASKED SINGER

The Flamingo busted out a JoBro classic at the end of the show:

Video of Flamingo Performs &quot;Sucker&quot; By The Jonas Brothers | Season 2 Ep. 2 | THE MASKED SINGER

And the Panda was unmasked, as well... SPOILERS in the video below if you don't want to know who it was:

Video of The Panda Is Unmasked: It&#039;s Laila Ali! | Season 2 Ep. 2 | THE MASKED SINGER

The Masked Singers' voiced are pitched during interviews to protect their identities, but people online have now found a way to pitch their voices back to normal to find out who each contestant is, because we can't have nice things.

Liam Payne and her partner Cheryl had a son together, Bear, then split up. Liam is now claiming it's because of his inability to work with other women. He did the 50 Shades of Grey tune "For You" with Rita Ora, and apparently their sexy performance "didn't do much" for his home life.