Dirty On The :30: Are Meghan & Harry Moving To Canada?

The Jonas Brothers are teaming up with Coors. Recently, Post Malone had his face on a Bud Light can, and not to be outdone, the JoBros are now teaming up with Coors Light to create a limited edition batch of beer that they helped brew. They're apparently longtime fans of Coors Light and were really excited to be invited out to the Coors brewery. They said they can't wait for their fans to try the limited edition six packs of Coors Light that they helped brew. We should do that locally! Attention breweries-- we would love to make a Christine and Salt Lager!

The latest celebrities to threaten moving to Canada are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Is that even possible? Meghan used to live in Toronto while they were filming Suits, and apparently it's all too much to bear for them in the UK these days.

The Price is Right reached a milestone yesterday. There was a contestant who has been showing up non-stop for 180 episodes in a row. Rosendo Alvarez won a new car!