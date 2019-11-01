Dirty on the :30: Bachelor In Paradise's Demi and Kristian Break Up
Demi and Kristian from have split Bachelor in Paradise. They were the first same sex couple in the history of the show, and got engaged this past summer. Apparently they haven't been seen on social media since September 19th, which is kind of the death knell for any relationship.
Now, it's official-- they put out a statement saying love has always been at the forefront of their relationship and they care for one another, but their priority is doing what's best for both of them.
What has always been at the forefront of our relationship is love and care for one another. Our priority is doing what is best for us. With a heavy heart full of love for one another we have decided it is best for us to take a step back from our relationship. We ultimately want what is best for us in the long run and for us right now, that means being apart and growing individually. We have felt so much love and support from you all as you’ve followed our journey together and for that we are grateful. We will forever be proud of the impact our love story has made and we hope it has helped others feel more accepted and confident within themselves. We hope it reminded others they aren’t alone and don’t need to be ashamed of who they are. And we hope it shows that two people can love one another in different ways and for us right now that is apart. But we remain committed to encouraging each other, supporting each other and continuing forward in a way best for us.
Jenna Bush Hager is coming back to The Today Show. It's been rough without her while Hoda and random people cover the hour, and it will be nice to have her back from maternity leave on November 11th.
