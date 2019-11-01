Dirty on the :30: Bachelor In Paradise's Demi and Kristian Break Up

Demi and Kristian from have split Bachelor in Paradise. They were the first same sex couple in the history of the show, and got engaged this past summer. Apparently they haven't been seen on social media since September 19th, which is kind of the death knell for any relationship.

Now, it's official-- they put out a statement saying love has always been at the forefront of their relationship and they care for one another, but their priority is doing what's best for both of them.

Jenna Bush Hager is coming back to The Today Show. It's been rough without her while Hoda and random people cover the hour, and it will be nice to have her back from maternity leave on November 11th.

Wendy Williams was not having a guy in the front row staring at her during her Halloween show.